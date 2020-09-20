Police: 1 man dead following car accident involving electric scooters near 2nd Street Bridge; 1 injured

Preliminary reports show that two men were traveling southbound on the Second Street bridge when they were hit by a call also traveling south on the bridge.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are reporting one man is dead and another man is injured following a car accident involving two electric scooters near Second Street Bridge late Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a car accident around 11 p.m. Preliminary reports show that two men were traveling southbound on the Second Street bridge when they were hit by a call also traveling south on the bridge.

The men operating the scooters were not wearing helmets and one man was pronounced dead on the scene while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Both directions of the Second Street Bridge are expected to remain closed for the next 2 – 3 hours, you are urged to take different routes.