SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead and two others have been taken to the hospital after a car and train collided in Austin.

According to Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involving a CSX train and a small passenger car happened on US 31 on Christie Road around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Information on what led up to the crash has not been released but police say 22-year-old Stephanie Trabue of Scottsburg was killed. Two other victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, were airlifted to University Hospital for life threatening injuries.

Officials say when crews were responding to the crash, a fire apparatus was involved in a single-vehicle accident that left the passenger with minor injuries.

The crash investigation will be handled by Indiana State Police and it is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.