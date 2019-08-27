LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.
Police say the incident happened in the 1000 block of Sale Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
Officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim has what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
