LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

Police say the incident happened in the 1000 block of Sale Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

Officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim has what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

