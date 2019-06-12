LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A road in Southern Ind. is back open after a severe accident caused officials to shut it down shortly on Dec. 6.

Clark Co. dispatch says multiple vehicles were involved in the crash on State Rd. 62 and Bethany Rd.

It appears the jaws of life were used to cut off the roof of one of the vehicles involved.

According to Clark Co. dispatch, a person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital. It is unclear what the extent of their injuries.

There is no confirmation on what the cause of the crash was.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.







