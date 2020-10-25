1 dead, several injured in 5-vehicle crash on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A five-vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder has left one person dead and several others injured.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of the Gene Snyder near the Stonestreet Rd. exit.
According to an LMPD spokesperson, five vehicles were involved in a chain reaction collision. A 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and several others were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
All lanes in that area are currently shut down while crews clear the scene. Officials estimate the closure will last two to three hours.
