1 dead, several injured in 5-vehicle crash on Gene Snyder

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Gene Snyder near the Stonestreet Rd. exit. All lanes in that area are currently shut down.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A five-vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder has left one person dead and several others injured.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of the Gene Snyder near the Stonestreet Rd. exit.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, five vehicles were involved in a chain reaction collision. A 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and several others were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes in that area are currently shut down while crews clear the scene. Officials estimate the closure will last two to three hours.

