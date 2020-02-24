LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a crash that killed one person in southwest Louisville.

Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Cane Run Road around 1 p.m. Monday.

According to their preliminary investigation, the driver of a black Toyota was headed northbound on Cane Run Road when for some unknown reason, they lost control and struck a concrete barrier.

The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

They have not been identified.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

