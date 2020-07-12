1 dead in Oldham County fatal crash

Authorities said the head-on collision happened on Highway 22 near Clore Lane Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Oldham County are working the scene of a fatal crash.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 22 near Clore Lane.

According to Oldham County Dispatch, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 22 crossed a center line and struck a westbound vehicle.

A driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead while the other driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials said a portion of Highway 22 would be closed for quite some time while the investigation into the accident continues.

This story will be updated.

