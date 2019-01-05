LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating a deadly crash in the Algonquin neighborhood.

LMPD Second Division officers responded to the intersection of 22nd and Algonquin Parkway on a report of a person being struck by a vehicle around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

A three-vehicle collision had occurred at the intersection, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police say one of the drivers exited his vehicle to check on the other two when a fourth car struck the man who exited his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

All vehicles did remain at the scene and contained one passenger in addition to the drivers.

One person was transported to University Hospital with minor injuries.

East and westbound lanes of Algonquin Parkway and north and southbound lanes of 22nd Street are closed while the investigation continues.