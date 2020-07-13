1 dead in motorcycle accident on I-64 near Mellwood Avenue

According to LMPD's preliminary investigation, a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck a cable barrier.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating an accident on I-64 near Mellwood Avenue that left one person dead.

Police responded to the area around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

According to their preliminary investigation, a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck a cable barrier.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Police said the roadway in the area will be closed while the Traffic Unit handles the investigation.

