LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man has died following a crash in Grayson County.

Kentucky State Police responded to the intersection of Peonia and Rocky Hill Estates Road Friday evening.

Police say 36-year-old John Puckett was headed eastbound when his vehicle crossed the center lane into westbound traffic, striking another vehicle.

Two victims inside the other vehicle was transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.