LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Georgetown Township Protection District, fire investigators responded to a report of an apparent house fire at 7:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Evanna Ct. in Floyds Knobs.

Around 7:44 p.m. the majority of the fire was under control.

Fire fighters found 65-year-old Cynthia Schuler inside the home she was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Fire investigators also found a dog inside the home, who died.

The cause of what started the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.