1 dead after downtown Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in the 400 block of E. Jefferson St. near Wayside Christian Mission in Louisville.
Officers found the man deceased just after 9 p.m. Friday. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.
