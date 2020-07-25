1 dead after downtown Louisville shooting

Officers found the man deceased just after 9 p.m. Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in the 400 block of E. Jefferson St. near Wayside Christian Mission in Louisville.

Officers found the man deceased just after 9 p.m. Friday. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

