1 dead in crash on I-64 West at Watterson Expressway, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-64 West near St. Matthews.

Police said the crash happened at the interchange near I-264 East around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to their preliminary investigation, a passenger vehicle headed westbound on I-64 struck the end of a tractor trailer. The driver of the vehicle received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

