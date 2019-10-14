LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist has died following an accident in the Kenwood Hill neighborhood, just east of Iroquois Park.

Metro Police Third Division Officers responded to the accident involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of New Cut and Wilderness Roads around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on New Cut Road, colliding with an SUV that was making a left turn from New Cut Road onto Wilderness Road.

Due to the nature of the motorcyclist’s injuries, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.