LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle near Portland, according to Metro Police.

Officers and emergency crews responded to the collision on I-64 East near the 3-mile marker.

In a preliminary report, police say a man in his mid-30’s was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle.

Police said the man was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries or vehicles involved.

Traffic in the area is expected to be closed while the investigation continues.

