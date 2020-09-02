LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Police responded to the area of 5th and Compton Streets just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Few details surrounding the shooting were made available, but one victim has been confirmed dead.

WHAS11 News at the scene and will provide details as they become available.

