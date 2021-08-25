Police: 1 dead after shooting on Fern Valley Rd.

It happened in a parking lot outside of a Zaxby's restaurant around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood Wednesday night.

It happened in a parking lot outside of a Zaxby's restaurant on Fern Valley Rd. around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

A spokesperson for LMPD said they believe all parties involved have been accounted for.

