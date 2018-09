LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police are asking for information about a deadly shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. September 20 on South 29th St.

At the address, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information you can call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

