1 dead after motorcycle, car collide on Cane Run Road

Police said the incident happened near Hartlage Court around 8 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a motorcycle and vehicle collide in southwest Jefferson County.

Metro Police responded to the Cane Run Road and Hartlage Court around 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to a spokesperson with the department, witnesses said a male motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Cane Run Road when a car pulled out from Hartlage Court while attempting to turn onto Cane Run Rod.

That vehicle collided with the motorcyclist and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were no injuries to the driver of the car who remained at the scene.

The Traffic Unit is handling the investigation and no charges are expected.

