LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials are investigating a fatal crash in southwest Jefferson County.

Police say a motorcycle and Cadillac collided in the 9500 block of Lambourne Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the female passenger of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle was alert and talking while being transported to University Hospital.

The driver of the Cadillac was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

