1 dead after apartment fire in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating fire in Old Louisville that left a person dead early Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a multi-unit apartment building in the 200 block of Woodbine Street around 4:50 a.m.

Heavy fire was seen on the second floor and it was contained to one unit. Officials said 25 firefighters responded and it took about 25 minutes to get it under control.

Officials said a person was found dead inside the heavily damaged apartment where they believe the fire originated. The victim’s name and cause of death are pending.

The building also suffered smoke damage throughout with four people being displaced. They are being assisted by the Louisville Red Cross.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

