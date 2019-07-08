LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead and three were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out overnight in a Highlands apartment. Officials say that the fire was accidental and caused by a candle.

The fire started in an apartment building on Village Drive and was called in around 12:41 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Louisville Division of Fire. When crews arrived at 12:45 a.m., they found smoke and fire coming from the first floor of a 3-story, 12-unit condominium.

Fire crews found an elderly man on the third floor who had died, but his cause of death has not been determined. Two residents on the second floor jumped out of the window to escape the fire and another resident was rescued by firefighters. The three people were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time.

WHAS

It took 29 firefighters 18 minutes to get the fire under control, according to Major Bobby Cooper with Louisville Division of Fire. Metro Arson Investigators determined that the fire was caused by a lit candle that was dropped on a comforter on the first floor.

The fire caused significant smoke and fire damage throughout the building. Officials said the fire alarms were working and alerted people to get out.

