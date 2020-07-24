x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

local

1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes near Ohio River dam

The men from southern Illinois were fishing from an 18-foot Jon boat near the dam Thursday morning when their vessel overturned.
Credit: Mark Lewis LTM Drone
Ohio River in Louisville, Ky.

SMITHLAND, Ky. — Kentucky officials say one man died and search crews were looking for another after a boat capsized near the Smithland Lock and Dam on the Ohio River. 

Authorities said the men from southern Illinois were fishing from an 18-foot Jon boat near the dam Thursday morning when their vessel overturned.

A Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources spokesman said search crews later found the body of 60-year-old Kenneth Duncan of West Frankfort, Illinois. He said crews were still searching for a 46-year-old man from Herrin, Illinois. 

Witnesses told authorities the boat overturned after the river began pulling the boat toward the dam.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed