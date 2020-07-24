1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes near Ohio River dam

The men from southern Illinois were fishing from an 18-foot Jon boat near the dam Thursday morning when their vessel overturned.

SMITHLAND, Ky. — Kentucky officials say one man died and search crews were looking for another after a boat capsized near the Smithland Lock and Dam on the Ohio River.

Authorities said the men from southern Illinois were fishing from an 18-foot Jon boat near the dam Thursday morning when their vessel overturned.

A Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources spokesman said search crews later found the body of 60-year-old Kenneth Duncan of West Frankfort, Illinois. He said crews were still searching for a 46-year-old man from Herrin, Illinois.

Witnesses told authorities the boat overturned after the river began pulling the boat toward the dam.

