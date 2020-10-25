1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Poplar Level Road

Investigators said two vehicles were stopped at a traffic light when a third vehicle slammed into the back of one of the cars, causing a chain reaction collision.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles on Poplar Level near East Indiana Trail.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Investigators said two vehicles were stopped at a traffic light when a third vehicle slammed into the back of one of the cars, causing a chain reaction collision.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Charges related to the crash are pending.

