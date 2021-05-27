1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Louisville, police say

Louisville Metro Police said they believe they have a suspect.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said when officers arrived at the scene on South 11th St. they located one victim at the scene who had died. Another victim was located a few blocks away and was taken to the hospital.



It is not clear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

