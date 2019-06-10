LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is investigating after a man was stabbed and another was struck and killed by a car at a private pay fishing lake.

Police said a man in his 20s was approached and stabbed by a man who came out of the woods near Harry's Paylake before 6 a.m. October 6. The two did not appear to know each other.

A family member of the stabbing victim then struck the other man with their car, killing him. Police said the family member was trying to come to the aid of the stabbing victim.

The man who was hit and killed was in his 40s, and police said the motive of the stabbing is unclear. The stabbing victim is expected to be okay, and no charges are expected.

Ronnie Morris, manager of Harry's Paylake, said he has never heard of an incident like this.

"This is a good place," Morris said. "You don't hear stuff like this happening, but, again, bad things happen all over the world."

Bruce McCawley, a 10-year resident who takes his dog walking to the lake most mornings, said the incident does make him double think his safety.

"I'm a little worried. I've got a hunting knife that's it," McCawley said.

The names of both the stabbing victim and the man struck and killed have not been released. Morris said the lake, that usually operates all day, will remain closed as police continue their investigation.

