LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were killed in an apartment fire in Douglas Park early Feb. 9.

Louisville Fire responded to reports of a fire at a three-story multi-family apartment complex at 12:30 a.m. Crews took approximately 10 minutes to take down the bulk of the fire.

Several residents left without injuries, but firefighters said two people—one adult and one child—in a first-floor apartment were killed. One firefighter was taken to the hospital after a minor injury.

Louisville Fire said the fire caused significant damage throughout the building, and the Kentucky Red Cross is helping displaced residents.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Louisville Fire Department provides and installs smoke alarms to residents in the Urban Services District. Contact 311 to request a free fire safety check.

