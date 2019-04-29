We first introduced you to Chanson Calhoun when she won Kentuckiana Idol back in 2017. Since then, she's made it her mission to give back to her community. Her new single is meant to empower women of all ages, but especially girls growing up in the West End.

Chanson Calhoun grew up going to the Boys & Girls Club. It holds a special spot in her soul.

"It does feel like home. It's amazing. I really appreciate the Boys & Girls Club for everything they've inspired me to do,” Calhoun said. "I have a soft spot for the Boys & Girls Club because really that's the only community center that really accepted me, and I've always had a good experience with the Boys & Girls Club."

She’s showing her gratitude for the club through her latest single. It’s called “Element.”

"I feel like Element makes people feel empowered and makes young women feel empowered,” Calhoun said. "I just want to be used to show them that they can literally do anything. Really, you can. To just stay focused on what your element is, like how you are right now, that's your element. I feel like we all have our element where we thrive and shine. Once I started really listening to the words, I was like this is a girl anthem. This is girl power. I did the same thing, same programs, and I'm born and raised from here so it was important. I just wanted to represent for them. The fact that I come from the same environment, I'm exposed to the same things as these young girls. I think that just being an example is important."

Her inspirational anthem features quite the cast.



"They came out way more than I expected. I thought maybe I'd get about 50, but I had nearly 150,” Calhoun said.



The club's girls are the video's shining stars.



"It was really, really fun,” Calhoun said.



They shot it back in March, making memories the girls will never forget.



"It's a lot of hustle and bustle, be here, do this, ready, set, go, but it was really good. We got all of the girls on the floor, and we had them all just dancing and stepping,” Calhoun said. "They really got a chance to express themselves and to really see what a video shoot is like. You don't have to wait until you're in New York or L.A. or whatever, you can be right here in the West End and do it."

It's a powerful project Calhoun plans to reproduce.



"It just fills me up. It really does,” Calhoun said. "I really want to make it a yearly event to give the community something to look forward to and to make it bigger and better next year.”

Calhoun wants to use her talents to transform and inspire.



"That's what I want to do. I just want to give back to the community, utilize my music as a platform, and just do that. That's all I want to do,” Calhoun said. "It's my purpose. It's my calling. I've always said that, and I just don't feel like anything fulfills me as much. Music is so universal. It doesn't matter what language you speak. The fact that a melody can change your heart, it can turn your day around. It heals people. It heals you. It can heal your mind. It can heal your body, really."

You can see the whole music video at the premiere party this Wednesday night. It starts at 6:30 at the Parkland Boys & Girls Club on Greenwood Avenue. There will be music and food, and it's open to everyone.

Calhoun also has a concert on June 9 at the new Tim Faulkner Gallery at 991 Logan Street.

