LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- LMPD is adding new detectives to the unsolved death of a 12-year-old Louisville girl. Laraya Hill was killed at the end of May in some sort of vehicular accident. Police said they do not have enough information from witnesses to solve the case.

Hill should have started the seventh grade this week. But instead of hearing her name called in class, we're hearing it at LMPD headquarters. Detectives now calling on the public for help solving her case.

LMPD’s Lt. Emily McKinley said, "after many months of investigation we have not been able to figure out what happened to her."

Hill and her family were playing in the park on a Monday night in May when it came time to leave and they couldn't see Laraya. The child’s mother eventually found her unconscious in a cul-de-sac near the back of the park.

McKinley said, "it’s possible that her death was an accident. And if so, we need someone to come forward and share what happened that night."

Police believe she was hit by a car or fell off a car, so traffic has been leading the investigation.

Starting on Aug. 17, homicide detectives will get involved and that's a change Laraya's family is happy to hear.

"The fact that a new set of eyes is on this and I'm actually being contacted and they're contacting people in regards to this makes me extremely happy," Patricia Wells, Laraya’s grandmother, said.

Most of Laraya's family now lives in Atlanta. But they're following the investigation from afar and hoping this plea from police could bring them closer to closure.

"We don't have any answers and we've got so many questions as to what could've happened and why," Wells said.

Any information about the case should be called into 574-LMPD.

Laraya’s family is offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

