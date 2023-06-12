x
LMPD: Officer hurt during Preston Highway chase

Police said the incident happened while the officer was chasing a suspect on foot.
Metro Police said the officer was hurt when he fell during the chase on foot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer was hurt while chasing a suspect on Preston Highway.

According to LMPD, the incident happened around 9:30 on Sunday night. Police said a Seventh Division officer was chasing a suspect wanted for assault on foot when he fell and hurt himself while scaling a fence.

That officer, who hasn't been identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Police said the suspect was arrested and charges are pending. The suspect's name hasn't been released by police.

