LMPD: Officer hurt during Preston Highway chase

Police said the incident happened while the officer was chasing a suspect on foot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer was hurt while chasing a suspect on Preston Highway.

According to LMPD, the incident happened around 9:30 on Sunday night. Police said a Seventh Division officer was chasing a suspect wanted for assault on foot when he fell and hurt himself while scaling a fence.

That officer, who hasn't been identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.