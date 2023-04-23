LMPD investigating Sunday morning homicide

Police said they found a man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Sunday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is investigating after a deadly shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Sunday.

Police said officers responded to a call of a person down in the 1600 block of Cypress Street around 8 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD said the homicide unit is now investigating, and they don't have any suspects yet.