LMPD investigating after two teens shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD said two teenagers were hurt after being shot in the Russell neighborhood.

Around 9:25 Friday night, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in the City View Apartments.

They found a teenage girl with a gunshot wound to the leg.

While they were giving her first aid, officers learned there was a second victim.

LMPD said the teenage boy was shot in the foot just around the corner from the first scene, near 12th Street and Fisk Court.

LMPD said both teens were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still trying to figure out if there is any relationship between the victims.