LMPD investigating after shooting victim found at hospital

Police said the man was pronounced dead in a van after arriving at the ER of Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is investigating after a man died while on the way to the hospital Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital around 3:30 AM on a report of a shooting victim arriving there by private means.

Hospital staff told police an adult man was taken to the ER in a van. The victim was pronounced dead inside the vehicle.

LMPD said it later found two scenes connected to the homicide in the 1400 block of Haskins Avenues and the 1300 block of Huntoon Avenue, both in the Iroquois neighborhood.