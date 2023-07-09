LMPD investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds

Police said the shooting happened at 2nd and Market Streets downtown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is investigating after a man arrived at the hospital with multiple gun shot wounds.

Police said around 3:00 Sunday morning, officers responded to University Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, they found a man being treated for what LMPD described as non-life threatening gun shot wounds to his legs.

While investigating, LMPD said officers learned the shooting happened near 2nd and Market Streets.

There are no known suspects. The Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.