LMPD investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is investigating after a man arrived at the hospital with multiple gun shot wounds.
Police said around 3:00 Sunday morning, officers responded to University Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim.
When they arrived, they found a man being treated for what LMPD described as non-life threatening gun shot wounds to his legs.
While investigating, LMPD said officers learned the shooting happened near 2nd and Market Streets.
There are no known suspects. The Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. You can also submit a tip online.