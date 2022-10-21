UPDATE: I-64 Eastbound, some Westbound lanes reopen near Cochran Tunnel following fatal crash

MetroSafe has confirmed one person is dead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATEat 7:47- Eastbound I-64 lanes have now reopened following a fatal crash near the Cochran Tunnel. The right Westbound lane remains closed.

ORIGINAL:

I-64 west and east bound lanes are all closed Friday morning at the Cochran tunnel following a fatal car crash in the early morning hours.

MetroSafe tells us this crash happened around 4:30 this morning. According to LMPD, police were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash on I-64 Eastbound near Grinstead and the tunnels.

Police say an adult male driver lost control of his car while traveling eastbound and hit a light pole. He was pronounced dead on scene.

East and westbound lanes of I-64 near Grinstead and the tunnels are currently closed as the investigation continues and crews work to clear the scene.

Just before 6AM, Trimarc tweeted the closure would last through the morning commute hours, about two or three hours.