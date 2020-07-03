DOBSON, N.C. — A 23-month-old girl is out of the hospital and in recovery after a tree fell on her family's mobile home and pinned her in her bed, Friday night.

Surry County officials said the incident happened around 11:30 pm at the home which is located on Enchanted Lane in Dobson.

Roger Sawyers took to Facebook to share what happened to the young girl.

“The wind destroyed my cousin’s home last night in Dobson and landed on his young daughter, luckily she came out with being scared and bruised up,” Sawyers said in his Facebook post. “It could have been much worse. Keep Matthew Kirkman and his family in your prayers.”

The Mount Airy Rescue Squad says they were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Friday night as a heavy rescue resource to assist Dobson Rescue Squad.

Officials say the large pine tree fell on the Kirkman's mobile home during strong winds, trapping 23-month-old Bailey Kirkman as she slept in her bed.

Bailey’s father, Matthew, said he tried to get the tree off the little girl, while her mom, his fiancé, called emergency responders.

"The first instinct was to get my vehicle and try to move the tree, so I started ramming and got my Explorer to try to run the tree off of her and it lifted the tree up," said Kirkman.

The father told WFMY News 2 that as he used his Ford Explorer SUV to try and push the tree, his neighbor, who is a former emergency responder, heard all the noise and screaming, ran over and jumped in to assist.

Kirkman says his daughter lost consciousness for a few minutes but did not sustain any serious injuries and was looked after by first responders when they arrived.

"EMS arrived and they lifted the tree off and they said the Explorer probably actually saved her," said Kirkman.

Photos from the scene showed first responders using construction equipment to get the tree off of what was left of the house.

Bailey Kirkman who will be turning 2 in April, was released from a nearby hospital, Saturday night.

The Red Cross is assisting the family of fIve at this time.

The Kirkman family set up a Go Fund Me as they look towards getting back on their feet after this ordeal.

We lost our home and almost our daughter organized by Matthew Kirkman Tonight about 11 PM a tree fell through our bed room with our daughter laying in our bed asleep. The tree fell straight on top of her leaving her head only to show. She was completely pinned in.

"I'm going to say my beautiful baby girl got out with God's hands wrapped completely around her. No broken bones or internal bleeding. Just bruised badly," wrote Kirkman

