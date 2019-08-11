KYLE, Texas — A substitute teacher at Lehman High School in Kyle has been fired and charged after videos posted on social media appeared to show her fighting with a student.

KVUE spoke with the school district and a student in the classroom, who confirmed that the video circulating on social media captured the incident. In the video, you can see the teacher punching the student multiple times, pulling her from her desk and stomping on her head.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office identified the teacher as Tiffani Shadell Lankford, 32. Officials said the student involved was 15 or 16 years old.

The sheriff's office said Lankford was arrested on-site after school resource officers responded. She was charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

Officials said the student was released to her father, who then took her to a local hospital. Meanwhile, Lankford was transported to the Hays County Jail, where she awaits magistration Saturday morning.

Lehman High School posted the following on Facebook on Friday:

"Dear Lobo Community,

As a family, we share both the good news and bad news together. Today, I have to tell you about an incident that is disconcerting.

This afternoon, we fired one of our guest teachers for hitting and fighting with a student. Under no circumstance is that behavior tolerated at Lehman High School or in Hays CISD. Additionally, the former employee was arrested by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and faces potential criminal charges. Her actions will also be reported to the Texas Education Agency.

We take the safety and security of our students seriously. We took swift action when this incident occurred and will do everything necessary to protect our students.

Sincerely,

Karen Zuniga, Principal

Lehman High School"

According to Hays CISD, Lankford attended her teacher orientation on Aug. 30, 2019. Her first job with the district was on Sept. 13. Friday was her 18th time working for the district. All substitutes in the district are required to undergo and pass fingerprint criminal background checks in order to work in the classroom.

“We are appalled at the actions of this former employee,” said Tim Savoy, chief communication officer for Hays CISD. “There is absolutely no excuse or circumstance that can justify what you see unfold on the video. It is unconscionable what this adult did to one of our students.”

Anyone with more information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 512-393-7896.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

UT student arrested after mother found dead at Holiday Inn in Downtown Austin

Austin city manager to launch investigation over complaints filed against former APD assistant chief

Bastrop animal shelter has small hypoallergenic dogs up for adoption