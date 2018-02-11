LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Two Kentucky high school students are suspended after wearing controversial costumes to school, mirroring the outfits worn by the Columbine shooters.

Dr. Katy Hopkins, a Pediatric Psychologist at Norton Children's Medical Associated said, "Normal responses that you would see when something like this happens is heightened levels of anxiety and fear, anger that someone would even take something as serious as this so lightly."

The Adair County High School students posted photos on social media recreating the horrific scene from 1999.

"My heart sank when I first saw the pictures because I immediately thought of the victim's families that I met at the time of the shooting and have stayed in touch with and I know how painful that would be to them,” Cheryl Preheim said.

It’s been nearly 20 years since that shooting in Columbine, Colorado that left 15 dead, but Preheim remembers it well.

"I was a reporter in Denver on the day of the shooting. I remember exactly when the call came in,” she remembered.

She said the emotions are still overwhelming.

"I tear up just thinking back to witnessing what the families went through and what it did to that community as a whole,” Preheim said.

It was painful, that's her point.

But now she hopes the costumes will start a new conversation

"This is an important opportunity to have a conversation to say are we really so desensitized that we wouldn’t consider the impact on the people around us?" Preheim said.

Dr. Hopkins also encourages the conversation.

"It’s really important when anything like this happens in a community and you have kids that you talk about it,” Hopkins said.

She said, “There are people who are doing really violent and terrible things but there is so much more people who are doing great things and good things so looking for that and helping your children look for evidence of all of all of the good in the world is really going to help strive for that balance and maintain that mentally."

The Adair County High School principal said she's investigating the "circumstances" and the "facts."

