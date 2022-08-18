'We’re all in this together' Zoneton Fire Department donating truck to eastern Kentucky department

On top of giving the firetruck, the department packed the truck full of tools and gear.

ZONETON, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Department said goodbye to one of their firetrucks today.

But this firetruck’s career is not over. It’s being sent off to start a second life in eastern Kentucky.

The department is donating the fire engine to the Wolf Coal Fire Department in Jackson, Kentucky.

The Wolf Coal Fire Department lost practically everything in the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky this past month. So on top of giving the firetruck, the Zoneton Fire Department packed the truck full of tools and gear.

One of the Zoneton's Fire fighters, Donen Landrum said the department will always step up to help other first responders and other Kentuckians.

“As soon as I found out about it I jumped on it... people would be very willing to step up immediately.” Landrum said.

Zoneton was planning on retiring the engine once a new one was built for the department. But, instead of letting the truck go to waste, Chief Kevin Moulton said it will be an important public safety need.

“We’re all in this together, the brotherhood, the sisterhood of public safety. We are here to protect and serve. Whether its our community or an outlining community in our state or surrounding areas.” Landrum said.

