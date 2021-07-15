Eyeglass lens producer opens headquarters in Kentucky

Zeiss Vision Care is creating 75 full-time jobs through a $20 million construction project.

HEBRON, Ky. — An eyeglass lens producer has celebrated the opening of its new U.S. headquarters in Kentucky. The relocation of its corporate offices to Hebron, Kentucky, caps a $20 million construction project by Zeiss Vision Care.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the project will create about 75 full-time jobs. The expansion primarily involved updates to the company’s optical laboratory in northern Kentucky.

“As Kentucky’s economy surges ahead, I’m thrilled to congratulate Zeiss on its strong growth in the commonwealth and the opening of its new U.S. headquarters in Boone County,” Gov. Beshear said. “The company’s emphasis on innovation and its commitment to creating quality opportunities for Kentuckians make it an excellent corporate partner, and we in turn remain committed to helping Zeiss continue thriving in our state."

The additional 75 jobs will expand Zeiss’ existing workforce of nearly 400 employees and include positions such as lab technicians, customer service agents and warehouse clerks.

