LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A youth basketball coach is facing new charges after police say he knocked out a referee in Paducah.

Officers originally charged Flint, Michigan native Keyon Menifield with fourth-degree assault on a sports official after they say he punched Kenny Culp during an argument.

After receiving Culp’s medical records, prosecutors decided to increase those charges to felony assault.

Officers arrested Menifield on those charges Tuesday when she showed up for a court appearance on his original charge.