LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A youth basketball coach is facing charges after police say he attacked a referee.

Police in Paducah say Keyon Menifield of Flint, Michigan had a disagreement with the referee, Kenny Culp, over the weekend.

Investigators say Culp was walking away when Menifield punched him, knocking him out.

Culp's niece says her uncle suffered a broken collarbone, crack in his sinus cavity, and a concussion.

Menifield is charged with assault of a sports official.