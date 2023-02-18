YMCA of Greater Louisville hosts Black Achievers awards celebration

This is the program's 44th annual celebration of achievement to recognize graduating seniors and adult achievers in the community.

This is the program's 44th annual celebration of achievement to recognize graduating seniors and adult achievers in the community.

The people being highlighted are: 'Youth Achiever of the Year' Tasha Otieno, 'Adult Achiever' Lynn Johnson, 'Adult Achiever' Kim Burse and keynote speaker Erin Jones.

According to a press release from the YMCA, the Black Achievers event has "encouraged and inspired youth" to pursue their educational and career goals since 1979.

Officials say that through YMCA Black Achievers youth "gain a sense of self, raise their academic standards, build character, develop cultural competence skills, gain exposure to diverse career opportunities, engage in community service opportunities and receive hands-on service learning and field experiences."

The press release states that Black Achievers, high school aged, can partake in education-based mentoring to help them reach their "fullest potential."

Tickets for the event are $100 per person, $75 for youth, and are available online, by calling (502) 587-7405 or you can join virtually for $50.

For more information about the Black Achievers award celebration or the people being highlighted, please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.