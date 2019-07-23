ASHLAND, Ky. — Planning is underway for a monument in Ashland, Kentucky that that would list the names of all Boyd County residents who served in World War II.



The Independent reports the Ashland Rotary Club is planning a 79-foot wall that would have 6,700 names laser-etched on it. Cheryl Spriggs is spearheading the project and says the organization has raised about $20,000 and hopes to double that. She says Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has agreed to attend an Aug. 21 fundraiser for the project. She says officials are looking for locations along the riverfront and in Central Park.



The wall will replace one built in 1944 and demolished a decade later.



Spriggs said she hopes to finish the wall by May 8, 2020, which is the 75th anniversary of Germany's surrender.