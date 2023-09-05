Federal agency identifies World War II soldier as 23-year-old Kentuckian

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said they identified U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Thomas F. Brooks, 23, of Mammoth Cave, Kentucky on June 20, 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Military officials have recently identified a prisoner of war from Kentucky that died during World War II.

In a news release, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said they identified U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Thomas F. Brooks, 23, of Mammoth Cave, Kentucky on June 20, 2023.

Brooks was among thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members reported captured when forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese. More than 2,500 prisoners of war died at the Cabanatuan POW camp.

The prison camp and other historical records show Brooks died Dec. 10, 1942 and was buried with other deceased prisoners in Common Grave 917 at the camp's cemetery.

After the war the American Graves Registration Service retrieved all the remains; five of the remain were identified and the rest were buried at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial as Unknowns according to the release.

The remains were later exhumed, and they identified Brooks using mitochondrial DNA analysis, dental analysis, anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence.

Brooks will be buried at Mammoth Cave, Kentucky on Oct. 1, 2023.

