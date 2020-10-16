Woman files lawsuit claiming she was assaulted by a detective and pressured into becoming an informant

The lawsuit claims the woman was sexually assaulted by an LMPD detective for two years and pressured to become a confidential informant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has filed a lawsuit against an LMPD detective and officer after she claims she was sexually harassed, assaulted and threatened with criminal charges unless she became a confidential informant.

It started in July 2018 when she was with her boyfriend and Detective Brian Bailey and Officer Jared Williams arrested her boyfriend on drug charges. The woman said she was taken in for questioning, though she was not named in the warrant and had no criminal history involving drugs.

She claims the threats and sexual harassment by Det. Bailey started at the police station that night and later involved sexual assault and battery which continued for two years.

Officer Williams also allegedly pressured her to work as an informant and she "reluctantly agreed" out of "fear of being wrongfully prosecuted," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also names Mayor Fischer and Metro Government, claiming Det. Bailey had similar problems with other women while working with LMPD but has never been fired.

