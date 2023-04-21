x
Kentucky

Woman dies at Louisville hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has died after she was involved in a car crash on the Watterson Expressway. 

Louisville Metro Police say officers responded to a call of a single vehicle collision on I-264 eastbound on April 15 around noon. 

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, stuck a guardrail, and overturned down the embankment after trying to avoid debris in the roadway.

As a result, LMPD says the driver of the vehicle received "non-life-threatening injuries."

Officers say the passenger in the vehicle, 68-year-old Wendy Hatfield, was taken to UofL Hospital where she later died of her injuries. 

The LMPD Traffic Unit will continue its investigation.

