Woman facing charges in wrong-way crash that killed 1, injured 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing multiple charges, including murder, after a wrong-way crash on I-64 early Monday.

Faith Turner was driving the wrong way on I-64 West near the 3rd Street ramp when she hit an SUV head-on. As a result of the crash, a semi also struck the SUV.

A passenger in the SUV, Rachelle Hinkle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV and two children in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries.

According to an arrest citation, Turner admitted to drinking alcohol at a wedding reception before the crash. A breathalyzer test showed she was more than double the legal limit.

Turner is facing charges of murder, assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

