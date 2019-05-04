BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Faculty Senate members at Western Kentucky University have approved a no-confidence resolution aimed at campus Provost Terry Ballman.

Media outlets report the no-confidence vote on the Bowling Green campus stems from a dean's sudden resignation last week.

Ballman has been in office less than a year and was the first major hire by WKU President Timothy Caboni.

Neither Ballman nor Caboni attended Thursday's meeting at the request of University Senate Chair Kirk Atkinson.

Afterward, WKU spokesman Bob Skipper said a no-confidence vote is "exceedingly rare" in higher education. He says WKU takes "shared governance seriously" and will need some time to react "appropriately" to the faculty Senate vote.

Campus officials have been tight-lipped about the reasons behind the sudden resignation of Potter College of Arts and Letters Dean Larry Snyder.