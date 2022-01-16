'Stay off the roads' | KYTC crews to treat roads, bridges for snow and ice

As with any winter weather event, snow and ice buildup on roadways is of concern for officials.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While this weekend's winter weather looks to have little impact in Metro Louisville and Southern Indiana, other parts of Kentucky are looking at potential inches of snow accumulation.

Areas south of the Kentucky Parkways and east of I-64 are expected to be the most impacted by Sunday's wintery mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

As with any winter weather event, snow and ice buildup on roadways is of concern for officials.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a Sunday press release crews across the state have been readying equipment, stockpiling salt and ensuring plows and salt spreaders are in good, working order.

KYTC said crews are monitoring current road conditions and radar along with updated forecasts and will respond accordingly.

Crews and contractors began reporting to county maintenance facilities Sunday morning – shortly after midnight in some districts the cabinet said – to load salt and equipment and begin patrolling.

This morning, crews in Elizabethtown began treating roads that had accumulated some ice on elevated areas due to sleet around 5 a.m.

Across the state though, crews in areas expecting heavy snowfall, specifically parts of eastern and southern Kentucky, roads were pretreated with salt and brine overnight Saturday.

And just as highway crews prep their equipment for snow and ice, KYTC is asking that drivers do the same:

Limit travel to what’s necessary when snow and ice are on the roads.

Give snowplows and crew members plenty of room on the road.

Ensure personal vehicles are winter-ready, with the recommendation of keeping an emergency kit in vehicles.

Pay attention to weather advisories and allow more time to travel for routine commutes.

Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas. These are all candidates for developing black ice—a thin coating of clear ice that can be difficult to see.

Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment and do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.

"Our snow and ice teams are working hard to be prepared to respond," KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said Sunday. "The best thing Kentuckians can do to help is to plan to stay off the road if at all possible."

For regular updates on road conditions visit the cabinet's website.

RELATED VIDEO:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.